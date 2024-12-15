Partner | Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

With a 19-year legal career, Eve Brackmann is a partner at Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP, renowned for her success in litigation and appeals. She leads the firm’s efforts to expand real estate litigation services in the Greater Los Angeles Area, strengthening MWM’s litigation bench with her impressive trial experience. Brackmann represents a wide range of clients, including national chain restaurants, retail developers and commercial real estate owners, handling high-stakes litigation and appeals. Deeply involved in the legal community, she serves as co-chair of the Orange County Bar Association’s Mentoring Committee and sits on its board of directors. Brackmann also supports veterans through the Veterans Legal Institute and is active in professional organizations like the Los Angeles Bar Association and California Women Lawyers.