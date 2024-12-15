Senior Associate | Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate

Evelyn Baez is a senior associate at Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate, specializing in buying and selling commercial properties. Since joining the firm in 2019 as a junior agent, she has closed approximately $100 million in transactions and was promoted to senior associate in 2023. Baez earned the Rookie of the Year award in her first year and is an active member of the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Hispanic Realtors, where she serves as mentorship and sponsorship director. Overcoming challenges related to her background and first language, Spanish, she leveraged her bilingual skills to build strong industry relationships. Dedicated to giving back, Baez volunteers with NAHREP LA and hosted a CRE Women’s event supporting the nonprofit BABC.

