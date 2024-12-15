(Gabriela Hasbun/Photograph by Gabriela Hasbun)

Chief Strategist | SKNMUSE

Ezinne Iroanya-Price is a transformative leader in the luxury beauty industry and founder of SKNMUSE, a brand that champions representation and community empowerment. Her work has earned recognition from industry icons and featured in various prominent publications like Vogue. In addition to her role at SKNMUSE, she is a fierce advocate for mental health, having personally sponsored over 100 therapy sessions for underserved communities. Iroanya-Price is actively involved with organizations like The Black Beauty Club and serves as a mentor and advisor for budding entrepreneurs. Her leadership has expanded SKNMUSE’s reach through partnerships with brands like American Express, ensuring vast economic growth and representation in the beauty sector.

