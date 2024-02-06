Finalist: Terra Russell-Slavin

Chief Impact Officer ✧ Los Angeles LGBT Center

Terra Russell-Slavin has dedicated over 17 years to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, currently serving as chief impact officer. She’s a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive justice and racial justice. Russell-Slavin is an expert in LGBTQ+ domestic violence, overseeing the National LGBTQ Institute on Intimate Partner Violence. She played a pivotal role in securing non-discrimination provisions in federal law and the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) in 2022. Russell-Slavin also focuses on enhancing LGBTQ+ rights and services, making history with a stand-alone grant program.