Partner

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management

Francine Lai has been with Gerber Kawasaki since its inception in 2010 and became a partner in 2023, later being honored as a 2024 Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence in Finance. As a Certified Financial Planner(tm), she is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial independence through personalized, comprehensive plans. Lai’s practice focuses on empowering women and families, nurturing lifelong client relationships and guiding them toward financial control. She founded the “Woman of Wealth” program at GK, fostering a supportive community for professional women through events and workshops. She also mentors younger advisors, supporting their growth and development. Driven by her passion for inspiring and uplifting women in finance, Lai continues to lead by example.

