Gina McLeod, partner and tax practice leader at GHJ, leads the firm’s tax practice with a blend of technical expertise and innovation. Joining GHJ after 20 years at Deloitte, where she rose to partner, she has played a pivotal role in GHJ’s growth, helping it become one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in the U.S. As an advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, McLeod supports GHJ’s BIPOC, women empowerment and working parents cohorts. Her community involvement includes serving on boards like We Are Brave Together and United Way of Greater Los Angeles and participating in local initiatives such as Heal the Bay beach clean ups and the Boys and Girls Club’s bike-building program.

