Chief Executive Officer | Brasfield & Associates LLC

Dr. Giovanna Brasfield, known as Dr. G, is the CEO of Brasfield & Associates LLC, with over 19 years of experience in leadership consulting, DEI program development and organizational training in the construction industry. A Los Angeles native, she advises organizations on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) strategies, ensuring compliance and fostering inclusive programs for complex construction projects. Additionally, Dr. Brasfield offers critical research and planning support for new programs and division enhancements. Renowned for her innovative approach, she specializes in developing sustainable DEIA initiatives, building partnerships and enhancing corporate relationships. Notable achievements include leading inclusive outreach for a $4.9-billion project at Los Angeles World Airports and spearheading initiatives in heavy civil transportation.