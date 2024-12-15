Chief Executive Officer | Nuleep

As CEO of Nuleep, Grace Park brings over 20 years of expertise in strategic planning, program development and global workforce training across over 100 countries. Her career highlights include managing portfolios totaling $2.8 billion at companies like The Walt Disney Company, and her recent work includes supporting the U.S. Embassy Seoul’s Academy of Women Entrepreneurs program and leading interactive workforce development programs in AI, media and startups. Focused on empowering diverse communities, Park collaborates with educational and nonprofit partners like the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Homeboy Industries and Los Angeles Community Colleges to foster AI literacy and job creation. As co-chair for the GREEN Los Angeles Venture Association, she champions sustainable, inclusive growth within the tech industry, advancing opportunities for underrepresented groups.