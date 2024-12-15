Partner & Chief Media Officer

Scale by Zambezi

Grace Teng, partner and chief media officer at Scale by Zambezi, leverages over 20 years of expertise in digital and traditional media to drive strategic growth, achieving an 18% YOY increase since founding Scale. Her career spans roles at DSPolitical, Mindshare and BBDO, where she led media strategy for major brands like Lexus, KFC and Goldman Sachs. Known for her data-driven approach, Teng builds creative, effective campaigns across digital and traditional platforms. Honored in Campaign U.S.’ “40 Over 40” and as part of Zambezi’s 2022 LA Business Journal Disruptor of the Year, she combines strategic vision with empathy. She supports local charities through Scale’s volunteer programs and frequently guest lectures at universities like Georgetown, emphasizing her mission to inspire growth and elevate her team.