Trial Attorney | Servin Rodriguez Law

Griselda Rodriguez, born and raised in Camarillo, Ventura County, felt an early calling to pursue a path beyond her hometown. Despite facing challenges, including a college counselor’s discouragement, she remained steadfast in her ambition to practice law. With the support of her faith and a mentor, Rodriguez became a distinguished Latina trial attorney in a predominantly male field. She advocates fiercely for those in need and is committed to mentoring future Latina attorneys and guiding aspiring law students. Inspired by her hardworking parents, she is dedicated to giving back to the community, upholding justice and ensuring every voice is heard. At her law office, Rodriguez emphasizes honesty and transparency, providing clients with effective representation.