Senior Associate | Avenue Z

Hannah Rauch’s career is defined by her passion for storytelling and elevating underrepresented voices, resulting in coverage by top outlets like The New York Times and Forbes. Beginning in music PR during her graduate studies at USC Annenberg, she supported independent artists, nurturing her passion for communications. Transitioning to tech, Rauch excelled at a boutique PR agency, creating an influencer program that enhanced VR developers’ visibility. At Avenue Z she quickly rose to senior associate, leading major campaigns, such as the DreamFlare launch and the Core Scientific Bitcoin Halving campaign. Her strategic work secured client accolades like Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. Active in the L.A. tech scene, Rauch engages in events and networking to bolster Southern California’s tech ecosystem.