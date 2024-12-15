President & CEO | HNM Systems

Heather Moyer, president and CEO of HNM Systems, has led the telecommunications and utilities staffing company to significant growth, with revenue increasing 25-fold since its inception. Her leadership has garnered HNM Systems multiple honors, including the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. A former executive at a technical staffing firm, Moyer drove impressive growth there as well. She actively contributes to the community, supporting organizations such as the San Diego Food Bank and the Lucky Duck Foundation. She also serves on the board of Echo in the Valley and is a chapter chair for the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). Recognized as a top young executive by the San Diego Business Journal, Moyer is celebrated for her commitment to business growth and community involvement.