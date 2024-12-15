(SHANE_LOPES)

Wealth Management Advisor | Fortuna Wealth Management, Legacy Planning & Insurance Solutions

Heather Quinn is a wealth management advisor specializing in financial planning for individuals and businesses, with a focus on the entertainment industry. Her Certified Financial Planner(tm) (CFP®) certification underscores her expertise in helping clients create clear financial goals and secure long-term financial independence. Beginning her career in entertainment with roles at CAA, Sony, Warner Bros. and Fox, Quinn eventually transitioned to personal finance, drawing from her experience managing finances in a field marked by income fluctuations. Inspired by her mother, who immigrated from the Philippines and built a successful career while raising her family, she strives to empower women to achieve financial security. Quinn’s community involvement includes supporting initiatives such as Cycle for Survival for cancer research.