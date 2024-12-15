(KATHERINE SCHUH)

Co-Founder & CEO | Every Day Action

Hillary Cohen is the co-founder and CEO of Every Day Action, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating food waste by redistributing unused meals from film and TV sets to underserved communities in Los Angeles. With over 11 years of entertainment industry experience, she launched Every Day Action during the pandemic to address the significant food waste she witnessed on sets. The organization has partnered with major studios, including Netflix and Disney, and redistributed over 180,000 meals annually. Through the Film Industry Driver Program, Every Day Action also provides supplemental income for production assistants and background artists. Cohen’s leadership in sustainable practices and community impact earned her recognition in the 2024 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Program.