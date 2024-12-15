SVP of People at Yieldmo & Founding Partner at LaunchpadHR

As SVP of people at Yieldmo and founding partner at LaunchpadHR, Holly Danko is an experienced executive in startup, fintech and high-growth sectors. With extensive experience leading companies as chief people officer and executive vice president, she works with boards, leads fundraising efforts and builds world-class companies. At LaunchpadHR, Danko provides accessible and equitable people solutions, challenging the typical consulting model. At Yieldmo, she prepares the people strategy for company growth, ensuring a culture of teamwork and performance. Previously, as chief people officer at Unison, she led post-Series B growth, emphasizing transparency and building a robust DEI program, boosting revenue and employee satisfaction. Danko serves as a board director for 1,000 Dreams Fund.