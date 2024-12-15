Co-Founder

Wolf & Shepherd

Hope Schneider, co-founder of Wolf & Shepherd, is a visionary in the footwear industry, blending fashion with athletic technology. Her marketing leadership propelled the brand from Los Angeles to national recognition, highlighted by innovative campaigns featuring Rob Gronkowski and Maria Sharapova and achieving a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in dress shoes. Schneider’s strategic pivot during the global pandemic, including launching the SwiftKnit Derby, ensured business growth and met the demand for stylish, comfortable footwear for remote professionals. Committed to diversity, she has recruited top female leaders from Nike and VF Corporation and mentors aspiring women entrepreneurs. She also supports California-based initiatives, advising fashion and consumer startups on scaling, capital raises and marketing strategy.