VP of Global Marketing - Managing Director U.S. | Aspivix

Ikram Guerd leads Aspivix’s U.S. operations, driving its mission to modernize gynecology with compassionate technology. With 18 years in global healthcare, she launched the first U.S. clinical study for Carevix, a pain-reducing device for gynecological procedures and directed a viral campaign that sparked vital conversations on women’s health. An advocate for gender equity in STEM, Guerd serves on the boards of Inspiring Girls USA and Women in Healthcare, mentors 100-plus professionals and actively supports Aspivix’s Series B fundraising efforts. Known for fostering high engagement, she also champions women’s empowerment, organizing workshops and speaking on women’s leadership. Her dedication to innovative healthcare solutions and advocacy make her an influential leader in FemTech.

