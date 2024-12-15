Senior Vice President | CUJO AI

Dr. Indre Raviv is a distinguished leader in economics, business and community engagement. Renowned for innovative economic modeling, she revolutionized dynamic pricing through the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) and General Linear Model (GLM), providing businesses with valuable insights. As SVP of marketing at CUJO AI, Dr. Raviv led the launch of products now protecting over two billion devices in the U.S., positioning CUJO AI as a leader in device intelligence and cybersecurity. Her strategic leadership expanded the company globally, securing partnerships with major European telecoms like Deutsche Telekom and British Telecom. A Forbes Communication Council member since 2019, Dr. Raviv’s strong networking capabilities have advanced both her ventures and community initiatives in California.