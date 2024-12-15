SVP, Business Support

Executive Bank of America

Jacky Holler brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and is currently serving as a business support executive on the COO team at Bank of America’s global treasury merchant operations. With her expertise in leadership, strategic planning and project management, she has been instrumental in coordinating communications for her division. Holler also dedicates her time to nonprofit work, previously serving as COO/director of operations for Self Help Graphics, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit. She is a dedicated community leader, sitting on boards for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank & East Valley. Holler holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCLA and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.

