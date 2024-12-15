Honoree: Financial Services

SVP & Banker, Venture Banking

Banc of California

Jade Tran is a senior vice president on the technology team for Banc of California’s venture banking group. She is based in Los Angeles, where she focuses on delivering premier relationship banking solutions to technology companies so they can grow in a disruptive sector. She is known for being a genuine catalyst. Tran works closely with venture-backed startups and the investors who believe in them. She is particularly passionate about supporting women in the venture capital space and connecting all high-achieving innovators with the resources they need to scale and outperform expectations. That passion led her to join the selection committee for the SoCal Venture Pipeline, a program of the Alliance for SoCal Innovation. There, she connects investment-ready startups with venture capital investors looking to deploy Seed and Series A funding.

Tran has 12 years of experience in the technology and startup space, where she has held roles in venture capital, operations and executive leadership. She joined Pacific Western Bank in early 2023 and came to Banc of California during the transformational merger in November 2023. Prior to joining Pacific Western Bank, Tran was a consultant to various Southern California and Silicon Valley venture funds, working with them to expand their brand reach and support their portfolios’ unique needs. Before that, she gained key operational experience as a member of the senior leadership team at technology startup Honey, where she served as director of culture. In this role, Tran worked with teams across the company to develop employee engagement initiatives and retention strategies, support employee resource groups and build the company’s onboarding program for new hires.

Tran is active in the community, serving on the NextGen board of United Friends of the Children, a nonprofit that empowers current and former foster youth on their journey to self-sufficiency through servicepenriched education and housing programs, advocacy and consistent relationships with a community of people who care. She is also a first-year delegate of the Australian American Leadership Dialogue’s Young Leadership Dialogue.

