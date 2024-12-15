Chief Executive Officer | Jamison Realty

Jaime Lee, CEO of Jamison Group, leads one of L.A.’s most significant real estate enterprises, overseeing a $3-billion portfolio spanning 13 million square feet of office, multifamily and retail properties. Under her leadership, she has delivered over 5,000 apartment units, with a pipeline of 11,000 more, focusing on adaptive reuse and ground-up construction, primarily in Koreatown. During the pandemic, Lee’s strategic vision ensured project continuity, leading to the completion of 1,225 units in 2021. She champions initiatives for women in the workforce and fosters a supportive company culture. Recognized with the 2020 Urban Visionary Award, she balances her impactful role at Jamison with civic leadership, serving as president of the Board of Harbor Commissioners for the Port of LA and on multiple state and community boards.

