Partner & General Counsel | Harvest LLP

Jamie Altman Buggy, partner and general counsel at Harvest LLP, leads the firm’s litigation department and represents clients in commercial real estate disputes, including breach of contract, fraud and landlord-tenant issues. Joining Harvest in 2022, she has successfully collected millions for clients, including publicly traded REITs and high-net-worth landlords. Known for her creative approach to complex cases, Buggy also handles bankruptcy matters for both creditors and debtors. As general counsel, she oversees legal ethics, risk management and firm operations. Recognized by San Diego Super Lawyers and the San Diego Business Journal, she has earned a reputation for excellence in business litigation. Buggy also champions a firm culture that supports work-life balance for women.