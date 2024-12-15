Founder & Co-CEO | Evolution Design Lab

Jennet Chow, founder and co- CEO of Evolution Design Lab (EDL) and Jellypop Shoes, is a second-generation Taiwanese American entrepreneur from Southern California. She is a strong advocate for AANHPI and women-owned businesses, recognized by Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Female Founders 100 and Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business for prioritizing purpose over profit. EDL is a tech-driven company that manages the entire supply chain for footwear manufacturing, creating ethical and affordable footwear for women and children. Chow is also a leader in Women in the Footwear Industry (WIFI) and serves on several boards, including the Asian Business Association and the Two Ten Foundation. Committed to community impact, she donates shoes to various charities including Soles4Souls and Miracle4Kids.