President & Founder

Jennifer Bett Communications

Jennifer Bett Meyer, president and founder of Jennifer Bett Communications (JBC), is a PR innovator who launched her agency to reshape storytelling for emerging brands. Since 2014, JBC has become a trusted partner for clients in fashion, tech and social impact, with a portfolio including brands like theSkimm and Parachute. Meyer’s approach blends brand narrative with strategic foresight, allowing her to build connections that drive growth and visibility for her clients. Her commitment to employees’ well-being led to initiatives like Summer Fridays, mental health resources and IVF support, inspired by her own experiences. JBC’s DEI Committee promotes diversity through workshops and pro bono support for budding entrepreneurs, reinforcing Meyer’s dedication to social responsibility. Her leadership has earned accolades such as PRNews’ Top Women in 2023 and Crain’s Women-Forward Workplace Award.

