Of Counsel | Sklar Kirsh LLP

Jennifer Borow is of counsel in the corporate department at Sklar Kirsh LLP, bringing over 30 years of transactional law experience. She represents a diverse range of businesses and business owners across industries such as financial services, media, entertainment and telecommunications, restaurants and hospitality, retail, industrial manufacturing, supply chain, agriculture and real estate. Borow has extensive expertise in structuring and negotiating complex strategic transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions of business assets. She is skilled in the formation, capitalization and governance of various business entities, including joint ventures, partnerships and limited liability companies. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to clients, Borow provides comprehensive legal counsel that aligns with clients’ business objectives.