Senior Vice President of Business Development | TMC Financing

Jennifer Davis is senior vice president of business development at TMC Financing. With over 35 years of leadership in the financial services industry, she has empowered small businesses through financial education and accessible lending solutions. In the past two years, she expanded TMC Financing’s market reach across five states, securing over $2 billion in commercial real estate financing for nearly 600 small businesses and contributing to approximately 5,000 jobs. Davis began her career with a 20-year tenure at Bank of America in senior leadership roles. She is committed to educating business owners and industry professionals about the SBA 504 loan program. Recognized as a top lender and leader, she has received multiple accolades including Business Development Officer of the Year by the Coleman Report. An active community leader, Davis serves on numerous boards and organizations.