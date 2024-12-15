Chief Executive Officer | JWM Entertainment Group

Jennifer Dianne Wiley-Moxley, CEO of JWM Entertainment Group, has spent nearly three decades passionately nurturing the careers of actors across film, television and theater. Beginning her career with a BFA in theater, she first pursued stage management on Broadway and then transitioned to talent representation, working at the Gersh Agency and a mid-sized management company before founding her own company 16 years ago. Recently, Wiley-Moxley has expanded her career into producing, allowing her to shape and curate stories alongside her clients - a lifelong ambition. Recognizing the challenges women face in the entertainment industry, especially during her early career in the late 90s and early 2000s, she is committed to mentorship, particularly for women and underrepresented groups.