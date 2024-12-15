CEO & Founder

Technology Management Concepts

Founders/Entrepreneurs

Jennifer Harris is the CEO and founder of Technology Management Concepts (TMC), a Microsoft partner specializing in implementing Microsoft business cloud applications for mid-market companies. With over 30 years of experience in the ERP space, she co-founded TMC during the personal computer revolution to help businesses implement accounting software solutions. Recognized as a pioneer in a male-dominated industry, Harris has received awards such as “Top Women-Owned Business” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list. She is passionate about supporting women in technology, having established the annual Brenda Diener Memorial Scholarships for Women in Tech. She actively mentors women in the IT channel and sponsors organizations that address the gender gap in technology.

