Jennifer Lieser is a litigator and investigator specializing in business and financial crimes. As chair of her firm’s internal investigation and corporate compliance practice, she advises companies on regulatory compliance and leads high-profile investigations. Lieser’s expertise spans fraud, money laundering, tax issues and cryptocurrency regulations, navigating complex federal and state laws. Recognized as a top lawyer by Lawdragon 500 X, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and Super Lawyers, she consistently achieves favorable outcomes such as case dismissals and negotiated plea deals that save clients substantial losses. In 2023, Lieser secured case dismissals and mitigated significant legal exposure for clients, including reducing a real estate developer’s sentence and recovering forfeited assets. She is a respected speaker on white-collar crime and advocates for women lawyers through her leadership positions in professional organizations.

