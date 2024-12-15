Chief Executive Officer

Casa Youth Shelter

Jessica Hubbard is the CEO of Casa Youth Shelter, where her leadership has doubled the nonprofit’s service numbers and secured a $4-million grant to expand its facilities. Her dedication to empowering youth is deeply personal as she experienced growing up in crisis. Hubbard’s journey from a disadvantaged upbringing to earning a full scholarship to the University of Florida, double majoring in criminology and law, exemplifies her determination. After serving as a lawyer and educator, she joined the nonprofit sector, leading initiatives at Girls Inc. of Orange County before joining Casa Youth Shelter. Hubbard’s visionary leadership continues to impact youth in crisis, providing them with a safe space, therapy and pathways to higher education.

