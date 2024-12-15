Associate Principal, Higher Education Practice Leader, Los Angeles | Perkins&Will

Jessica Orlando, AIA, DBIA, WELL AP, is an associate principal and higher education practice leader at Perkins&Will’s Los Angeles studio, specializing in cutting-edge campus design. She manages diverse projects, from small renovations to extensive campus redevelopments, ensuring timely delivery and shared vision. Orlando is also a community advocate, contributing to programs like Architecture for Communities LA’s Design by Diversity and serving as director of programs for the AIA Pasadena and Foothill Chapter. She actively mentors aspiring architects through the ACE Mentorship Program, helping bridge the gap for high school students interested in design careers. Orlando’s projects, such as UC Riverside’s Plant Research facility, showcase her ability to balance complex technical demands with forward-thinking design, setting new standards in higher education architecture.