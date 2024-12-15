Founder & Ceo | Fly By Jing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Jing Gao is the founder of Fly By Jing, a brand at the forefront of the chili crisp movement, recognized for its high-quality, authentically sourced Chinese sauces and spices. Her vision extends beyond culinary products - she aims to normalize these flavors in mainstream grocery aisles, redefining the concept of “ethnic” food. Fly By Jing’s rapid success has led to partnerships with top retailers like Target, Whole Foods and Costco, and high-profile collaborations with brands like Shake Shack and Panda Express, bridging cultural gaps through shared culinary experiences. Deeply committed to community impact, Gao leads initiatives supporting food security, AAPI communities and women founders, such as Fly By Jing’s collaborations with the Hollywood Food Coalition and Heart of Dinner.

