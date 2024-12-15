VP, Current Programming

Jo DiSante is vice president of current programming at The Walt Disney Company, overseeing content for extremely popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She serves as a key liaison between ABC Entertainment and ABC News, driving synergy initiatives and producing numerous documentary series and specials. DiSante played a pivotal role in developing the ABC Inclusion Standards, championing representation and diversity within the company. Her commitment to inclusion extends to her mentorship work, having supported the development of writers and a great variety of directors in Disney’s Creative Talent Development programs, and leading various initiatives to promote diversity in the entertainment industry.

