Partner; Chair of Real Estate Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Joan Velazquez, partner and chair of the real estate department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, is a leading real estate attorney known for her strategic approach to complex transactions. Representing clients across diverse projects - including office buildings, industrial parks and hotels - she balances legal risk with business opportunity. Velazquez structures partnerships, joint ventures and capital arrangements, having closed over a billion dollars in financing transactions. She recently secured a $100-million line of credit, structured a $36.8-million loan defeasance and facilitated major acquisitions and developments across California and beyond. Within the firm, she mentors young attorneys and supports affordable housing initiatives.