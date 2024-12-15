(Don Liebig/Don Liebig/ASUCLA)

Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

Trace3

Joann Thach, senior director of diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging at Trace3, brings over a decade of expertise in advancing DEIB initiatives within the legal and tech sectors. Known for her strategic vision and dedication to fostering inclusive cultures, she is skilled in attracting and developing underrepresented talent. Some previous work includes her position as senior director of DEI at Snell & Wilmer, leading efforts that earned the firm recognition as a top DEI organization by the Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law. Thach’s passion for social impact extends to volunteer work with Trauma Informed Los Angeles and Hire Heroes USA, where she supports veterans’ transitions into civilian careers. In 2024, she joined Thrive Scholars as a mentor for high-achieving students of color from under-resourced communities.

