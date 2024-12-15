(Justin Lee Photography)

President

UCLA Health

Healthcare/Life Sciences

Johnese Spisso is the president of UCLA Health, a leading academic health system in Southern California, where she oversees operations for five hospitals and 280 clinics. With over 40 years of experience, she has led efforts to expand patient access, adding over 100 clinics and acquiring the 260-bed West Hills Hospital, now UCLA West Valley Medical Center. In 2022, Spisso launched the UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative, providing over 27,000 patient encounters and securing a $25.3-million grant to expand mobile medical services for homeless populations. She also partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to extend Medi-Cal coverage and is developing a neuropsychiatric hospital set to increase psychiatric bed capacity by 60% by 2026.