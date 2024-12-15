Honoree: Rising Star

Co-Chair NIL Practice

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Josie Leinart joined Munck Wilson Mandala in 2021, and since her arrival, she has worked as a corporate and sports lawyer, playing a key role in launching the firm’s sports practice focusing on the hot topic of NIL (name, image, likeness). Her career highlights include handling several multi-million-dollar real estate transactions for the firm’s corporate practice, including her involvement in the successful closing of Tyler Technologies acquiring NIC Inc. in a $2.3-billion all-cash transaction. Leinart’s legal career has involved her working on litigation matters, including drafting pleadings, motions and settlement agreements, preparing discovery and handling negotiations with involved parties.

Prior to her legal career, Leinart worked as an actress on professional television and film projects for various studios and networks including Paramount, Warner Brothers, ABC, NBC, Lifetime, Disney and Nickelodeon. She is known for her role as Kaylie Cruz in the ABC Family series Make It or Break It and as FBI agent Michelle Vega in the CBS series The Mentalist. Former Olympic gymnast, a longtime friend and Munck Wilson Mandala senior associate Tasha Schwikert invited Leinart to join her at the firm.

Leinart and Schwikert have built MWM’s sports law practice signing several new clients, including coaches, athletes and brands. The practice is focused on assisting athletic departments, sports agencies, university collectives and brands in navigating NIL partnerships and evolving NCAA guidelines. Leinart is passionate about her philanthropic efforts to give back to the community. She is actively engaged and invested in the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) where she works with leaders and advocates to generate community awareness and philanthropic support for the health and well-being of children.

CHOC leads the way in pediatric healthcare, equipped with the latest technologies and providing new programs and services to enhance their young patients’ and their families’ journey to wellness. Leinart is a dynamic leader and attorney with a unique background and a bright future ahead. Her hard work and impressive connections in L.A. and the sports community have made her an influential leader for her law firm.