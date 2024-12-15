Partner | Reed Smith LLP

At Reed Smith LLP, partner Julia Zhu-Morelli is a leading attorney adept at managing complex transactional work for Chinese and U.S. companies across industries like aviation, technology, pharmaceutical and energy. Fluent in Mandarin and English, her expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity, cross-border transactions and regulatory compliance. Zhu-Morelli frequently serves as a fantastic outside general counsel for numerous Chinese public and pre-IPO companies operating in the U.S., offering strategic guidance on regulatory and corporate structuring. Her notable achievements include overseeing U.S. acquisitions and energy projects for Chinese firms, establishing wholly foreign-owned enterprises and joint ventures for U.S. companies in China and guiding large-scale infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia.