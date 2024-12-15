Chief Media Officer | Giant Spoon

Julie Berger, chief media officer at Giant Spoon, brings over 25 years of media experience across brand, agency and publisher roles. In 2023, she became Giant Spoon’s first-ever chief media officer, leading the media practice that accounts for a quarter of the agency’s annual revenue. Recognized as one of Adweek’s Media All-Stars, Berger previously led the investment practice at WPP’s EssenceMediacom and oversaw media at Farmers Insurance, uniting performance and brand media. She also spent a decade at IPG’s Initiative Media as co-lead of the West Coast investment practice. In 2023, she joined the OAAA as a judge for the OOH Media Plan Awards and spoke at #BeetRetreat LA, engaging with industry leaders on the transformation of advertising.