Partner | Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

As a partner at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, Julie Zaligson is an adept real estate attorney representing a spectrum of clients - from national investment firms to mid-sized operators - in areas including commercial, industrial, healthcare, charter schools and multifamily real estate. She provides counsel on purchases, sales, joint ventures and financing, consistently aligning legal solutions with her clients’ strategic goals. Among her standout achievements, Zaligson managed the $92-million acquisition and financing of a major office building in Aliso Viejo, California and oversaw a $55-million industrial conversion project in Gardena, California. Her expertise spans several states and includes notable transactions in office, retail and multifamily properties. Prior to ECJ, she gained valuable industry experience as an in-house counsel at Wireless Capital Partners, LLC.