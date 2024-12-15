Vice President & Relationship Manager

Banc of California

Kailyn Wilson, vice president and relationship manager in Banc of California’s commercial lending group, specializes in supporting businesses and nonprofits with customized loan and deposit strategies. Since joining the bank in 2015, she has brought in over $2 million in deposits, with an additional $25 million in progress, focusing on sectors including nonprofits, CDFIs and Federally Qualified Health Centers. Previously a credit analyst at City National Bank, Wilson brings extensive expertise across commercial, high-net-worth, real estate and entertainment sectors. Beyond her professional role, she is deeply engaged in community service. She serves on the strategic planning committee of Lift to Rise, aiming to increase affordable housing in Coachella Valley and on the loan committee of Pacific Coast Regional, a CDFI promoting equitable access to capital.