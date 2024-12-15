Partner | Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Karen Bizzini is a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP, specializing in insurance coverage and general business litigation. With extensive experience in arbitration, mediation, trial and appellate work, she advises clients on complex insurance issues across various policies. Bizzini excels at resolving lawsuits through dispositive motions and has secured significant rulings in state and federal courts. Committed to pro bono work, she secured substantial VA benefits for a female Army veteran. Active in the legal community, she mentors female attorneys and has held leadership roles with the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles. Deeply involved in community service, Bizzini established a scholarship at her high school, volunteers with the American Cancer Society and Red Cross and served on the board of No Limits.