Tax Partner

BPM LLP

Karla Luna, a tax partner at BPM LLP, has nearly 25 years of experience and leads the tax group in the Santa Monica office. As a first-generation college graduate, she studied accounting at UCLA and rose to her current influential role. Since BPM’s combination with Gumbiner Savett in 2022, Luna has driven growth through tax planning and cross-selling advisory services, attracting a diverse client base, aided by her fluency in Spanish. As executive sponsor for BPM’s Hispanic & Latinx Colleague Resource Group, she fosters inclusivity and empowerment, hosting impactful events like a talk by Andres Chavez. Luna actively participates in the CalCPA PATH Program, guiding college students as they embark on their accounting careers, and supports underserved communities, leading donation drives and volunteer activities.

