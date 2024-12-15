Member | Mintz

Kathryn Edgerton, member at Mintz, is a trusted advisor known for her strategic guidance to various health care providers. She is a nationally recognized expert in health care regulations, successfully counseling clients on compliance with laws such as the Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act (EKRA) and the Anti-Kickback Statute. With extensive experience in healthcare transactions, Edgerton serves as regulatory counsel for private equity firms in mergers and acquisitions, helping clients navigate emerging legislation. Beyond her legal practice, she is also active in professional organizations like 50/50 Women on Boards and the California Lawyers Association. Edgerton also volunteers her legal expertise to community initiatives, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles.

