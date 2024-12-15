Partner, Private Wealth Group in Los Angeles

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

As a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s private wealth group, Kathy Wunderli is a highly respected advisor to high-net-worth clients and business owners, guiding them through complex tax, estate planning and cross-border matters. Known for her discreet and client-focused approach, she provides expert counsel on trust administration, charitable giving and international estate planning. Outside her practice, Wunderli is committed to advocacy and mentorship. She serves on the California Women’s Law Center Board, co-founded CHAI to support women in social justice and drives mentoring initiatives within Willkie’s West Coast offices to foster diversity. Her community contributions include establishing “Battle of the Books,” a reading program for over 600 children.