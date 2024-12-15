Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens

Co-Founder

Katie Rosen Kitchens is the co-founder of FabFitFun, where she has helped transform the brand from a media platform to a membership service offering various curated products in beauty, fashion, fitness and wellness. Since launching the FabFitFun box in 2013, she has led multiple brand partnerships and product development, ensuring fresh, exciting finds for members. As editor-in-chief, Kitchens oversees content across the FabFitFun magazine, videos and social channels, positioning the brand as a lifestyle hub blending content, community and commerce. She also heads FabFitFun’s charitable initiatives, extending the brand’s positive impact. In her downtime, she also explores trends in beauty, wellness and fitness, continually enriching the FabFitFun experience for subscribers.

