Executive Director of Philanthropy | Think Together

Katie Roth brings 15 years of leadership experience in education nonprofits, beginning as a Teach for America math teacher and advancing to roles like executive director at PowerMyLearning. With a teaching credential from CSU Dominguez Hills and degrees in marketing and finance from Washington University in St. Louis, she now leads Think Together’s philanthropy strategy. Roth’s efforts have been pivotal in securing funding to expand Think Together’s mission, raising over $3.5 million in fiscal year 2024 - a $1-million increase from the previous year. She introduced innovative fundraising strategies, including curriculum kit builds, engaging 100-plus volunteers to create over 2,000 kits for student enrichment. Roth’s team retained 48% of past sponsors and secured 88% of grants, ensuring ongoing support.