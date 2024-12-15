(johanna erin jacobson)

Partner | Sklar Kirsh LLP

Katy Conroy is a partner at Sklar Kirsh LLP, where she specializes in corporate and real estate transactions. With over a decade of experience in mergers and acquisitions, real estate capital markets and fund formation, she has become a sought-after advisor for complex deals. Conroy advises clients on structuring, negotiating and executing transactions across industries, with a particular focus on equity investments, syndications and joint ventures. Her recent work includes leading high-profile transactions for major real estate projects and fund formations. Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Conroy worked at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP. Her expertise, coupled with a pragmatic approach, has established her as a leader in both corporate and real estate law.