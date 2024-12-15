Investment Advisor Representative

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth

and Investment Management

Kaytlin Hall is an investment advisor representative at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. She holds a B.S. in finance from Roger Williams University and an M.B.A. in financial planning from California Lutheran University. As a co-founder of the firm’s women of wealth group, Hall specializes in guiding professional women and families through complex financial planning. She is passionate about empowering working mothers to achieve financial confidence and balance in their lives. An avid sailor and former collegiate All-American Sailor, she is a member of the California Yacht Club and involved in its rebuilding efforts. Hall actively supports the Shelter Transport Animal Rescue Team and enjoys baking and traveling with her two young sons.

