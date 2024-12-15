President, Clinical Director & Bilingual Speech Language Pathologist

Hola Clinic Bilingual Speech Language Pathology Inc.

Kelly Arellano is the president, clinical director and bilingual speech-language pathologist at Hola Clinic Bilingual Speech Language Pathology Inc., a private practice she founded in 2021 to increase access to bilingual speech therapy in her community. An expert in multilingual speech development, she also conducts trainings and seminars for speech pathologists statewide, presenting at both the California and American Speech Language Hearing Association conferences. Arellano has received numerous accolades, including the UCLA Regent’s Scholarship and CSUN Dean’s Award. As a leader within CSHA, she has been instrumental in advocating for legislation to improve access to speech therapy services for young children, further cementing her role as a tireless advocate and inspiring leader.